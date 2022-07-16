Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 659537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVNLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

