Susquehanna Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $140.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.90.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.