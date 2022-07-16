Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hawaiian Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

