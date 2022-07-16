SuperFarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.28 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002343 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

