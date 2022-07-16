Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 31,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,694. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

