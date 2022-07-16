Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

