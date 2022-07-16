Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,943 shares of company stock worth $1,761,207.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 363,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 232,588 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

