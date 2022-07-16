Summit Global Investments Takes $1.95 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average is $237.98. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

