Summit Global Investments Takes $1.82 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

