Summit Global Investments Sells 3,529 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

