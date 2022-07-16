Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

