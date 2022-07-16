Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

