Summit Global Investments Purchases 2,465 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.