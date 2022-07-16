Summit Global Investments Has $3.38 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

