Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 80,642 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $41.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

