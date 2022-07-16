Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.69 and its 200 day moving average is $426.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

