Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,645.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,645.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at $246,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 318,523 shares of company stock worth $362,588 in the last ninety days. 50.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.98. 22,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,532. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.