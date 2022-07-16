StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

