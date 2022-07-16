StockNews.com Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Hold

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RLGT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 102,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,829. The company has a market cap of $347.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

