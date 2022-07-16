StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QRHC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 12,922 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 120,083 shares of company stock worth $583,444 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

