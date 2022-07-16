StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

