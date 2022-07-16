StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.