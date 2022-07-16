StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.