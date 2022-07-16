StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
