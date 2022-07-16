StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.2 %
ABIO opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.03. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.