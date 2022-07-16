StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.2 %

ABIO opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.03. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 23,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 275,368 shares of company stock valued at $632,685 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.