Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

