Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the June 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
SBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,686. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
