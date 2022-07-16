Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the June 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

SBT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,686. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading

