Step Finance Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $184,693.60 and $502,696.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049866 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001888 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.