Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

