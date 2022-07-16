Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,397,000 after acquiring an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

