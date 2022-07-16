State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

State Bank of India Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Bank of India

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 313,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,140,000.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

