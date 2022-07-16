Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.78%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

