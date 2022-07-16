Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.78%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

