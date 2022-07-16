Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

