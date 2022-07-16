Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCBFY opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

