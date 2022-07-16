STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

