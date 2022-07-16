SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.