SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. 1,484,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

