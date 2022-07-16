SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 487,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 338,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

