SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

