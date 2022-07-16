SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

