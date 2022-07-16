SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.15

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.