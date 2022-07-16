SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.43. 4,666,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 867% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.