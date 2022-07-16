SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 8% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $54,256.53 and $699.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
