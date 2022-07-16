Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

LOV stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

