Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $126,200.22 and $66,454.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $166.27 or 0.00798031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
