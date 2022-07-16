Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Cap Tops $563,262.33

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

