Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. 622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

