SonoCoin (SONO) Trading Up 183.7% Over Last Week

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 230.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $560,657.16 and $3.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 183.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022776 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
SonoCoin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SonoCoin Coin Trading
