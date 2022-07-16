Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

