Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 267,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 12,984,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,584. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonim Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

In other news, CEO Hao Peter Liu acquired 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Wang purchased 13,928,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $11,699,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,928,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,999.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hao Peter Liu purchased 952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares in the company, valued at $890,288.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,665. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.