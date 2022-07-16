Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 267,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 12,984,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,584. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
