Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 1239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

