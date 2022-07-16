Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

